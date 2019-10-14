The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 14, 2019

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A storm in southern Canada will bring cool air over the

Great Lakes today allowing showers into northern Michigan as

well as central and western New York. However, the remainder

of the Northeast and Midwest will stay dry with a mixture of

sunshine and clouds. Meanwhile, a front will remain stalled

across much of the Southeast, allowing for showers and

thunderstorms from the Carolina coastline to southeastern

Texas. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some

localized flooding is possible. High pressure will keep it

dry across most of the Plains and the Rockies. However, some

tropical moisture will move into western Texas and

far-southern New Mexico. There will also be a few rain or

snow showers in Montana. The remainder of the West will stay

dry.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 93 at Phoenix, AZ

National Low Sunday 5 at Monte Vista, CO

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather