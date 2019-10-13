The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Sunday, October 13, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A storm will remain stalled over the Great Lakes today
bringing rounds of rain and snow showers from Minnesota to
Michigan. Cooler, albeit dry conditions are expected to
stretch from New England and the Northeast through the Ohio
River Valley. Off to the south, a front will stall out from
the Virginia Atlantic coast to eastern Texas will bring wet
weather to much of the region. Rain and thunderstorms will
continue along this front in the Southeast. High pressure in
the center of the country will keep it dry across the
majority of the Plains as well as across the Rockies. A weak
system moving into the Pacific Northwest could bring a few
showers to Washington, Oregon and Northern California. It
will remain dry in Southern California.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Saturday 92 at Bonifay, FL
National Low Saturday -2 at West Yellowstone, MT
