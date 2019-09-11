The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A hot and humid late-summer weather pattern will continue

over the South Central and Southeastern states today. Most

areas will be free of rain and mainly sunny, which will make

it feel several degrees higher than the actual temperature

during the afternoon. A few storms are forecast for the

Florida Peninsula, coastal Texas and the southern High

Plains. Farther north, a swath of rain and storms will

extend from northern and central New England to the Great

Lakes, northern Plains and northern and central Rockies.

Some of the storms on the northern edge of the heat can be

locally severe. Warmth will build over the Ohio Valley,

mid-Atlantic and southern New England regions ahead of the

storms. After a cool start, temperatures will rebound along

the Pacific coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 103 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Tuesday 13 at Bodie State Park, CA

