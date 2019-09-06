The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Friday, September 6, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Hurricane Dorian will cruise along the North Carolina coast

today with high winds, torrential rain, pounding surf,

coastal flooding and beach erosion. Drenching rain, coastal

flooding and gusty winds are forecast to spread northward

into part of the mid-Atlantic region during the day then

southeastern New England at night. Conditions will improve

farther west in the Southeast with building heat and warmth

in the South Central states. Showers will riddle areas from

the Great Lakes to the Upper Midwest, while a few storms are

forecast to rattle part of the interior Northwest and the

northern Rockies. Much of the rest of the West can expect

sunshine. Meanwhile, downpours will linger over part of

South Texas as Tropical Rainstorm Fernand diminishes over

northern Mexico.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 115 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Thursday 32 at Bodie State Park, CA

