The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 19, 2019
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
A weak front will bring a wave of showers and thunderstorms
across much of the Northeast today. States from Maine and
New Hampshire to Ohio and Indiana are likely to see a couple
of storms. Thunderstorms will be most widespread in the
afternoon and evening hours, and although widespread severe
weather is not expected, heavier downpours and gusty winds
are possible. A stalled frontal boundary will bring
persistent rounds of thunderstorms across the Southeast.
High pressure will move in behind the wet weather in the
East, allowing for drier weather for the upper Midwest and
the Central Plains. A few thunderstorms could spring up late
in the day across the Dakotas, but dry weather will continue
for the Rockies and the West Coast.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 110 at Needles, CA
National Low Sunday 28 at Angel Fire, NM
_____
