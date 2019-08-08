The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Friday, August 9, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Unusually dry air for early August will extend from the
Upper Midwest to the interior Northeast tomorrow. While most
of this swath will be sunny and rain-free, a few showers can
erupt in parts of New York state and New England. Widespread
showers and thunderstorms are forecast to dampen areas from
the central Plains to the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast.
Localized flooding is possible in the heaviest storms.
Meanwhile, mainly dry, hot weather will persist over Texas.
A new round of heavy to locally severe storms will erupt in
the High Plains. Cooler air will sweep into the interior
Northwest along with showers and thunderstorms. The Four
Corners states will remain unsettled.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Thursday 109 at Thermal, CA
National Low Thursday 40 at Climax, CO
