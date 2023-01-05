WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

759 PM CST Thu Jan 5 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno affecting Nacogdoches, Rusk, San

Augustine and Shelby Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Attoyac Bayou Near Chireno.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.7 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.7 feet Tuesday

evening.

