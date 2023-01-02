WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

_____

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

750 PM CST Mon Jan 2 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Angelina, Cherokee and

Nacogdoches Counties.

For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 800 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 161.0 feet, Expect minor flooding with the gravel

parking lot flooded and water beginning to overflow the gravel

road where it widens into the parking lot. Also expect about a

foot of overflow across the left bank of the Angelina River

looking downstream.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 PM CST Monday the stage was 161.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 PM CST Monday was 161.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 161.4

feet Wednesday evening.

- Flood stage is 161.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

South Central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Western De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Northwestern Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Central Shelby County in eastern Texas...

Northeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 1100 PM CST.

* At 750 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Shreveport, Bossier City, Center, Haughton, Stonewall, Logansport,

Cullen, Cotton Valley, Sarepta, Joaquin, Shongaloo, Fosters,

Eastwood, Shelbyville, Neuville, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet,

Stanley and Frierson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather