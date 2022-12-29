WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

846 AM CST Thu Dec 29 2022

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and

Nacogdoches Counties.

For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor

flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 845 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.3 feet tomorrow

evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday

morning.

- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island,

and Bolivar Peninsula.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away

from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and

float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a

direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the

shore and call or wave for help.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY

* WHERE...Ayish Bayou Near San Augustine.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Lowland flooding of the heavily wooded

floodplain will continue for the next several days.

- At 8:15 AM CST Thursday the stage was 3.5 feet.

late tomorrow morning to a crest of 12.9 feet early tomorrow

afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow

evening.

- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

