TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Shreveport LA
830 PM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PANOLA AND CENTRAL RUSK COUNTIES...

At 830 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Minden, or 8 miles southeast of Henderson, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Locations impacted include...
Henderson, Tatum, Beckville, Pinehill, Minden, Chapman, Church Hill and Fairplay.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.