WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas... East central Bowie County in northeastern Texas... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Texarkana, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Texarkana, Wake Village, Fouke, Mandeville, Genoa, Mount Pleasant and Pleasant Hill. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.