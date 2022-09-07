WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas... Northwestern Cherokee County in northeastern Texas... * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 920 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arp, or near Whitehouse, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Bullard, Troup, Arp, Mount Selman, Mixon, Reese, New Chapel Hill, Cuney and Teaselville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern De Soto, southwestern Caddo Parishes in northwestern Louisiana and southeastern Panola Counties through 1015 AM CDT... At 924 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Deberry, or 11 miles east of Carthage, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Carthage, Midyett, Deadwood and Front. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3220 9439 3233 9406 3227 9401 3218 9393 3198 9421 TIME...MOT...LOC 1424Z 054DEG 15KT 3220 9415 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather