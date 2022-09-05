WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 741 PM CDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Harrison County through 815 PM CDT... At 740 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Marshall, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Marshall and Darco. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3239 9443 3251 9446 3258 9434 3241 9431 TIME...MOT...LOC 0040Z 246DEG 6KT 3247 9440 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PARKER AND NORTHEASTERN HOOD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather