WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

335 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Rusk

and southwestern Gregg Counties through 400 PM CDT...

At 334 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

New London, or near Kilgore, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Longview, Kilgore, Overton, New London, Liberty City, Lakeport,

Rolling Meadows and Laird Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3250 9496 3245 9470 3243 9470 3243 9469

3221 9480 3227 9496

TIME...MOT...LOC 2034Z 194DEG 7KT 3231 9489

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Lipscomb County through 415 PM CDT...

At 337 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles southeast of Follett, or 10 miles west of Shattuck, moving east

at 10 mph.

Follett.

LAT...LON 3627 10030 3650 10022 3650 10000 3618 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 2037Z 282DEG 10KT 3631 10006

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather