WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 25, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 933 PM CDT Thu Aug 25 2022 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Texas... Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 5.8 feet Tuesday morning. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Expect flooding of low river bottoms with secondary roadways along with picnic and recreational areas becoming inundated as well. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment to higher ground. - At 9:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Thursday was 14.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.1 feet on 02\/27\/2016. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather