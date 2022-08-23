WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

200 PM CDT Tue Aug 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of Arkansas, northwest

Louisiana and northeast Texas, including the following counties and

parishes, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In

northwest Louisiana, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto and Webster.

In northeast Texas, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison,

Marion, Morris, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Smith, Titus, Upshur and

Wood.

The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch is being

cancelled.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and Texas, including the following

counties and parishes, in Louisiana, Caldwell, Grant, La Salle,

Natchitoches, Sabine and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee,

Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water

crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Additional heavy rainfall may continue beyond Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

