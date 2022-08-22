WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 1059 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN UPSHUR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 AM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Johnson County in north central Texas... * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Fort Worth, Mansfield, Burleson, Cleburne, Crowley, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Venus, Grandview, Godley, Cross Timber, Cleburne State Park, Rio Vista and Briaroaks. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather