SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

348 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of south central Rusk

and north central Nacogdoches Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Trawick to 9 miles northeast of Douglass

to near Nacogdoches. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Nacogdoches, Trawick, Cushing, Appleby and Mount Enterprise.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3199 9464 3187 9454 3171 9454 3158 9475

3170 9475 3182 9485

TIME...MOT...LOC 2048Z 225DEG 24KT 3179 9478 3173 9473 3167 9473

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tyler

and northwestern Jasper Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Rockland, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

Colmesneil and Rockland.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3106 9456 3105 9454 3106 9453 3104 9450

3105 9449 3103 9448 3103 9447 3104 9444

3108 9423 3085 9434 3095 9465 3101 9466

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 204DEG 21KT 3098 9447

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Rusk

and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 350 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Turnertown, or 11 miles southwest of Henderson, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

Henderson, New London, Turnertown, Joinerville, Concord and

Brachfield.

LAT...LON 3214 9504 3214 9499 3220 9499 3228 9491

3211 9467 3196 9495 3209 9509

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 225DEG 24KT 3206 9496

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

