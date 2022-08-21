WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

318 PM CDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Nacogdoches County through 345 PM CDT...

At 318 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southeast of Douglass, or 10 miles west of Nacogdoches, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Nacogdoches and Douglass.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3148 9479 3149 9481 3148 9482 3153 9487

3155 9490 3158 9489 3157 9492 3161 9492

3163 9494 3181 9468 3156 9457 3148 9478

TIME...MOT...LOC 2018Z 245DEG 26KT 3157 9483

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

