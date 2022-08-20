WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 559 PM CDT Sat Aug 20 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Caddo Parish, southeastern Marion and east central Harrison Counties through 630 PM CDT... At 559 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waskom, or 15 miles east of Marshall, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Blanchard, Waskom, Mooringsport, Jonesville, Caddo Lake, Bethany and Leigh. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Caddo Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. LAT...LON 3244 9407 3257 9422 3278 9405 3261 9386 TIME...MOT...LOC 2259Z 226DEG 16KT 3256 9408 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather