WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 724 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Angelina County through 800 PM CDT... At 724 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hudson, or 7 miles west of Lufkin, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Burke, Clawson and Central. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3123 9486 3126 9490 3128 9488 3130 9490 3132 9490 3134 9491 3134 9495 3135 9496 3138 9495 3139 9496 3141 9496 3144 9476 3124 9467 3120 9486 TIME...MOT...LOC 0023Z 350DEG 6KT 3136 9485 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 730 PM CDT this evening for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Fort Bend and Harris. The heavy rain has ended. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.