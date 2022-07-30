WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

841 PM CDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO PARISHES IN

NORTHWESTERN LOUISIANA AND EAST CENTRAL PANOLA COUNTIES...

At 841 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast

of Deberry, or 19 miles east of Carthage, moving southeast at 10

mph. This storm has begun to weaken, but still may be capable of

producing damaging winds.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Stonewall, Keachi, Longstreet, Keat Chie and Kickapoo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

