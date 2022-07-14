WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

806 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith,

northwestern Rusk and southwestern Gregg Counties through 845 AM

CDT...

At 805 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Liberty City, or near Kilgore, moving southwest at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Tyler, Kilgore, Overton, New London, Arp, Liberty City, New Chapel

Hill and Laird Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3229 9529 3252 9499 3243 9480 3214 9500

3214 9501

TIME...MOT...LOC 1305Z 030DEG 19KT 3241 9495

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather