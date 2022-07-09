WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 9, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Shreveport LA 716 PM CDT Sat Jul 9 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SUNDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected on Sunday. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...High heat and humidity values will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. A frontal boundary will bring slightly cooler and drier conditions to southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas, northeast Texas and portions of north-central Louisiana on Sunday. Thus the Excessive Heat Warning has been allowed to expire and a Heat Advisory is unnecessary at this time. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather