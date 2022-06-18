WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 20, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT ...OZONE ACTION DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas of east Texas for Sunday, June 19, 2022. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area through Sunday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive- through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by 300 pm on Sunday afternoon. For more information on ozone: Ozone: the Facts (https:\/\/www.tceq.texas.gov\/airquality\/monops\/ozonefacts.html) EPA Air Now (https:\/\/www.airnow.gov\/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview- Marshall&stateCode=TX) Take Care of Texas (https:\/\/takecareoftexas.org\/hot-wire\/what-ozone-action-day) _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather