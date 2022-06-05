WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 5, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

201 PM CDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern

McCurtain, northwestern Cass, Franklin, western Bowie, Morris, Titus,

northern Camp and Red River Counties through 245 PM CDT...

At 159 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles west of Manchester to 6 miles east of

Honey Grove. Movement was southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Winnsboro, Clarksville, Hagansport,

Boxelder, Leesburg, Mount Vernon, Daingerfield, De Kalb, Naples,

Bogata, Omaha, Cason, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection, Rocky Branch,

Purley, Dalby Springs, Cookville and Wilkerson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

If you are on or near any lakes, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3386 9531 3391 9528 3389 9526 3396 9523

3394 9516 3413 9515 3350 9442 3298 9473

3298 9515 3300 9515 3298 9517 3297 9531

TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 322DEG 33KT 3387 9529 3356 9581

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather