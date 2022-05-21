WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 258 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SHREVEPORT LA 331 PM CDT SAT MAY 21 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 258 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LITTLE RIVER MILLER NEVADA SEVIER IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS BOWIE CAMP CASS FRANKLIN MORRIS RED RIVER SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOGATA, BROKEN BOW, CLARKSVILLE, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, GILMER, HAWKINS, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, IDABEL, LINDEN, LONE STAR, MINEOLA, MINERAL SPRINGS, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, NASHVILLE, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MCCULLOCH COUNTY... At 332 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brady Lake, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Brady Lake around 345 PM CDT. Brady around 400 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. FOR SOUTHEASTERN MCCULLOCH AND WEST CENTRAL SAN SABA COUNTIES... At 334 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rochelle, moving northeast at 15 mph. Rochelle around 340 PM CDT. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather