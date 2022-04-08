WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

354 AM CDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,

southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and

east and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SATURDAY AND SUNDAY AFTERNOONS FOR

RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND

HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MUCH OF WEST

TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward,

Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Terrell, Guadalupe Mountains

Above 7000 Feet, Reeves County Plains, Chinati Mountains,

Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills and

Central Brewster County.

* TIMING...Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

* WINDS...Saturday, southwest 15 to 25 with gusts to 30 mph in the

plains and 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

mountains. Sunday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

in the plains and 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

mountains.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent.

* RFTI...Saturday, 5 to 6 or critical. Sunday, 6 to 8 or critical

to extreme.

* IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that

may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the

potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.

Conditions could be particularly dangerous in the Guadalupe and

Delaware Mountains Sunday afternoon.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

* AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews,

Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Sacramento Foothills and

Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea,

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54

Corridor and Eastern Culberson County.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT SUNDAY AFTERNOON FOR RELATIVE

HUMIDITY OF 12% OR LESS, 20-FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH

TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR MUCH OF WEST TEXAS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Chisos Basin, Presidio Valley and Lower

Brewster County.

* TIMING...Sunday afternoon.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent.

* RFTI...4 or near critical.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather