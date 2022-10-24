WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 339 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Coke, northern Sterling and southwestern Nolan Counties through 430 PM CDT... At 338 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Sterling City, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Sterling City and Silver. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 3209 10087 3209 10066 3228 10067 3233 10061 3213 10039 3171 10099 3175 10124 TIME...MOT...LOC 2038Z 227DEG 36KT 3195 10087 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather