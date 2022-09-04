WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

552 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Shackelford

and southwestern Throckmorton Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Fort Griffin, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, The Intersection Of Us-

183 And Us-283, The Intersection Of Us-283 And Ranch Road 209 and Us-

180 Near The Shackelford-Stephens County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3311 9912 3296 9907 3295 9909 3263 9910

3262 9951 3296 9950 3296 9947 3308 9947

TIME...MOT...LOC 2252Z 343DEG 10KT 3297 9932

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather