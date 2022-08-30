WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

213 AM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Crockett, Irion and Schleicher.

* WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Water over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 213 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Ozona, Barnhart, The Intersection Of Us 190 And Highway 163

and Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line.

- This includes the following highways...

Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 353 and 370.

This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

crossings along County Road 302.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather