_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

946 PM CDT Thu Aug 18 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Concho, Menard, Schleicher and Tom Green.

* WHEN...Until 1245 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 944 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Eldorado, Christoval, Live Oak, Adams and The Intersection Of

Us-190 And Ranch Road 2084.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

County Road 2019 crossing Brady Creek, County Road 2304

crossing Fitzgerald Creek and Russell crossing Rocky Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

_____

