WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

719 PM CDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central

Callahan, northwestern Brown and northeastern Coleman Counties

through 800 PM CDT...

At 718 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Burkett, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Burkett, Cross Cut, Echo and Us-283 Near The Coleman-

Callahan County Line.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3215 9938 3206 9910 3182 9918 3195 9951

TIME...MOT...LOC 0018Z 093DEG 12KT 3201 9925

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather