WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 450 PM CDT Thu Jul 21 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Callahan County through 515 PM CDT... At 449 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Admiral, or near Rowden, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Rowden and Admiral. This includes Interstate 20 near Mile Marker 311. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3236 9951 3239 9932 3221 9921 3216 9946 TIME...MOT...LOC 2149Z 342DEG 9KT 3229 9939 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____