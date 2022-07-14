WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 324 PM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN COKE AND NORTHWESTERN RUNNELS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 330 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather