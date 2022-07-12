WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Tom Green County in west central Texas... Northeastern Irion County in west central Texas... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 431 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arden, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Arden around 450 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Us- 67 Near The Irion-Tom Green County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather