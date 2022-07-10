WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 10, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 448 PM CDT Sun Jul 10 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Crockett County through 530 PM CDT... At 446 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms near Ozona and over southwest Crockett County, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Ozona, Ft Lancaster, I-10 Near The Crockett-Pecos County Line, and The Intersection Of I-10 And Highway 290. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3029 10176 3034 10171 3034 10166 3042 10174 3044 10172 3047 10173 3047 10169 3049 10169 3057 10165 3062 10166 3066 10177 3070 10181 3072 10181 3083 10127 3073 10110 3029 10117 TIME...MOT...LOC 2146Z 032DEG 8KT 3072 10124 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather