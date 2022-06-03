WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, June 3, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1157 AM CDT Fri Jun 3 2022

...SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SHACKELFORD COUNTY IN EFFECT

UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

county, Shackelford.

* WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1153 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen 10 miles west of Albany.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Big Country Baptist Assembly.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather