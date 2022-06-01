WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 2, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

1050 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Arroyo and small stream flooding caused by excessive

rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following

counties, Coke and Nolan.

* WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1049 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream

flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Blackwell, Sanco and Oak Creek Reservoir.

- This includes the following Low Water Crossings...

FM 1170 crossing Eagle Creek, Hamilton crossing, Graham

Valley crossing, Hurley crossing, Sanco crossing Yellow Wolf

Creek, Arledge crossing Yellow Wolf Creek, Grahan Valley

crossing Messbox Creek, crossings along County Road 181,

County Road 266 crossing Oak Creek and Ross Rd. crossing

Bouzier Creek.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

