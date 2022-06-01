WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

947 PM CDT Wed Jun 1 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Haskell

and northwestern Throckmorton Counties through 1030 PM CDT...

At 946 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles southwest of Millers Creek Reservoir, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Throckmorton, Millers Creek Reservoir, Irby and The Intersection Of

Us-380 And Highway 222.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3318 9917 3318 9953 3339 9955 3340 9944

3340 9922

TIME...MOT...LOC 0246Z 259DEG 10KT 3330 9948

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas...

* Until 1030 PM CDT.

* At 947 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of

Tulia, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Tulia, Happy and Vigo Park.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

