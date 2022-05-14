WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 517 PM CDT Sat May 14 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EASTERN COKE AND WEST CENTRAL RUNNELS COUNTIES... At 516 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bronte, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near... Bronte around 550 PM CDT. Maverick around 615 PM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather