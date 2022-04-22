WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

218 PM CDT Fri Apr 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Texas.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, particularly when driving on

east-west oriented roads, and especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Val Verde, Edwards, Kerr and Gillespie Counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Saturday.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

