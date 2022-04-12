WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 228 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central McCulloch and west central San Saba Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 228 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brady Lake, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Brady, Placid, Brady Lake, Rochelle and Us-190 Near The Mcculloch- San Saba County Line. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Texas. LAT...LON 3099 9943 3115 9956 3141 9916 3115 9901 TIME...MOT...LOC 1928Z 236DEG 21KT 3110 9943 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FOR THE BRUSH COUNTRY... The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb... Duval...Jim Wells Counties. * TIMING...From Noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday * WIND...Northwest winds from 15 to 22 mph with gusts from 25 to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...From 8 percent Webb\/La Salle Counties to 19 percent Live Oak and Jim Wells Counties. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents are urged to exercise care with respect to all outdoor activities that could inadvertently cause wildfires. Report wildfires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather