WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Coleman County in west central Texas... Northeastern Runnels County in west central Texas... * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 200 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crews, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Novice around 220 PM CDT. Glen Cove around 225 PM CDT. Silver Valley around 240 PM CDT. Coleman around 245 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hords Creek Reservoir. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS...THE ROLLING PLAINS...AND THE EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SOUTH PLAINS...THE ROLLING PLAINS...AND THE EXTREME SOUTHERN PANHANDLE... The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Wind...For the remainder of this afternoon and early evening, from the southwest with 20 foot level wind speeds ranging from near 35 mph across the extreme southwestern Panhandle to near 25 mph across the southern Rolling Plains. For Wednesday, from the west to northwest at 20 to 30 mph at the 20 foot level. * Humidity...Minimum relative humidity this afternoon ranging from near 7 percent Rolling Plains and extreme southeastern Panhandle to 8 to 12 percent on the South Plains and in the extreme southwestern Panhandle. For Wednesday afternoon, minimum relative humidity near 5 percent areawide. * Fuels...Extremely dry. * Impacts...Any fires that develop can spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Conditions could be particularly dangerous on Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or already occurring. These conditions can create rapid wildfire growth.