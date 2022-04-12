WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

116 PM CDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties

through 200 PM CDT...

At 116 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hatchel, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Winters, Lawn, Novice, Hatchel, Silver Valley, Crews, Glen Cove,

Benoit, Goldsboro and Lake Winters Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3193 9946 3174 9992 3194 10006 3222 9968

3215 9963 3209 9963 3208 9958

TIME...MOT...LOC 1816Z 239DEG 21KT 3190 9994

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather