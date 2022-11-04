TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

1136 AM CDT Fri Nov 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Jackson,

south central Greer, northwestern Wilbarger and east central Hardeman

Counties through NOON CDT...

At 1136 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles northwest of Chillicothe, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Altus, Chillicothe, Olustee, Martha, Elmer, Friendship, Altus Air

Force Base, Odell and Humphreys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3418 9951 3426 9970 3481 9947 3468 9915

TIME...MOT...LOC 1636Z 206DEG 49KT 3429 9957

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather