TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Norman OK

443 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased early this morning.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern

and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather