TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 25, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Norman OK 443 AM CDT Tue Oct 25 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds have decreased early this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.