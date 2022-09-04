TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Norman OK

459 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Archer

and southeastern Baylor Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 459 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles north of Westover, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Megargel and Westover.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3340 9907 3361 9909 3364 9896 3340 9877

TIME...MOT...LOC 2159Z 341DEG 17KT 3357 9900

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

