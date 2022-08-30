TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

551 PM CDT Tue Aug 30 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Harmon

and northwestern Hardeman Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 550 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles north of Goodlett, moving southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central

Harmon and northwestern Hardeman Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3451 10000 3457 9988 3451 9981 3450 9984

3449 9982 3445 9980 3435 10000

TIME...MOT...LOC 2250Z 044DEG 10KT 3448 9987

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Starr and

southeastern Zapata Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 552 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

New Falcon, or near Lopeno, moving north at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

Locations impacted include...

Lopeno, New Falcon and Morales-Sanchez.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 2690 9904 2664 9906 2657 9917 2662 9918

2667 9920 2669 9921 2672 9921 2675 9924

2679 9924 2682 9926 2684 9927

TIME...MOT...LOC 2252Z 175DEG 23KT 2665 9916

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather