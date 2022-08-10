TX WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO NORMAN Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Norman OK

444 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clay

County through 530 PM CDT...

At 444 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 5 miles northeast of Bluegrove to 3 miles

northwest of Stoneburg. Movement was southwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Bellevue, Bluegrove, Newport, Vashti, Shannon and Joy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3347 9841 3376 9817 3375 9798 3347 9798

TIME...MOT...LOC 2144Z 035DEG 8KT 3371 9814 3369 9796

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

